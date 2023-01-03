Mixing of faeces in water tank: AIDWA demands arrest of those who committed the “inhuman” act

January 03, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has condemned the “inhuman act” of mixing faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district recently.

AIDWA all India secretary P. Suganthi and State secretary A. Radhika in a memorandum to Collector Kavitha Ramu said the incident had shocked in the State. A week had passed after the incident occurred but those who had committed the act were yet to be arrested.

The association in the memorandum urged that those who had committed the act should be arrested immediately. It urged the State government to provide compensation under The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to all Adi Dravidar families which had used the drinking water mixed with faeces.

Appreciating the district administration’s immediate intervention on the issue by meeting the people and for retrieving the rights of the Adi Dravidars to offer worship at the village temple, the memorandum alleged that untouchability was still being practiced in various villages in Pudukottai district.

The district administration should immediately intervene and ensure that cases were booked against those practising untouchability and make sure that the people belonging to the Dalit community get due compensation. The memorandum also urged the Collector to provide a new water pipeline connection and supply drinking water to the people of Vengaivayal.

Ms. Suganthi and Radhika accompanied by AIDWA Pudukottai district president Pandi Selvi, district secretary P. Suseela, CPI (M) Gandarvakottai MLA Chinnadurai and party members went to Vengaivayal on Tuesday and interacted with the villagers. The AIDWA members thereafter met Collector at the Collectorate and presented the memorandum.