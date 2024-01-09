Mixed response to transport corporations staff strike in Tiruchi region

January 09, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The indefinite strike called by employees unions of transport corporations in support of their charter of demands evoked a mixed response in Tiruchi region on Tuesday.

While the authorities of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tiruchi, said that over 80% of the bus services were in operation in Tiruchi region, the unions especially those affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on the other hand claimed that only 50% of the buses were operated.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-backed Labour Progressive Front and the Indian Trade Union Congress did not participate in the State-wide strike call . The demands of the striking employees include filling of vacancies, increasing the dearness allowance of the retired employees which had been pending for long, scrapping of the new pension scheme and immediate commencement of the 15th wage revision talks.

The usually busy central bus stand at Tiruchi wore a different look on Tuesday with the footfall of travellers being limited apparently in view of the strike call. Although transport corporation and private buses were all lined up in different bays at the central bus stand, the occupancy of passengers in buses proceeding to different destinations was limited.

The TNSTC authorities had deployed their checking inspectors at the central bus stand to monitor the movement of buses. The TNSTC Tiruchi region accounts for a total number of 14 depots of which 11 are in Tiruchi district, two in Ariyalur district and one in Perambalur.

A senior TNSTC official at Tiruchi said nearly 88% of the buses were operated in Tiruchi region comprising Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, even while acknowledging that passenger traffic was dull on Tuesday. Only 50% of the transport corporation buses were in operation on day one of the strike with services being limited to various rural areas, claimed M. Subramani, State deputy general secretary, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Workers Federation affiliated to AITUC.

The number of transport corporation buses in operation in Tiruchi district did not exceed 50% although it was comparatively more in Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Jayamkondam, said J. Manickam, general secretary, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Oozhiyargal Sangam, affiliated to CITU, Tiruchi and Karur regions. Bus services were normal in Pudukottai district, where over 90% of the transport corporation buses were operated to different destinations, said police sources.