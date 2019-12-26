Mixed response to strike call

Several traders of Gandhi Market downed their shutters to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Thursday.

According to sources, out of about 2,000 shops, more than 300 were closed in response to the call by the Gandhi Market Corporation Permanent Traders Unity Association. Besides a section of traders of permanent shops, a number of pavement traders too responded to the protest call and downed their shutters.

U. S. Karuppaiah, leader of one of the organisations that had called the protest, said that the shutdown was aimed at expressing strong reservation against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Act would have a ripple effect if it was implemented and it was against the secular identity of the country. The Centre should repeal the recent amendment in the interest of upholding the basic tenets of the Constitution, he said.. However, work was not affected as many traders preferred to transact business as usual. Some of the traders said that they were not fully aware of the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act and it was not right to involve traders in such matters.