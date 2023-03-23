Mixed reaction to non-allocation of funds to Olympic Academy in Tiruchi

March 23, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - TIRUCHI:

Non-allocation of funds n the State budget for the proposed Olympic Academy in Tiruchi has evoked mixed response among the people, especially sports lovers, here.

The academy is one of the much awaited infrastructures, which is likely to be established at Panjappur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway. When he visited Tiruchi a few months ago, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the Olympic Academy would come up in Tiruchi to train talented sports persons for international sporting events including Olympics and Asian Games.

The announcement resonated well with the people and sports persons of Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur and other areas. They said the academy would be a game changer in training, building and moulding the young talent from a tender age.

Soon after the announcement was made by the Chief Minister, officials led by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan swung into action to identify a suitable site for the proposed academy. After studying a few places, a site owned by Tiruchi Corporation at Panjappur was shortlisted for the project. Considering the importance of the project, the civic body came forward to allot about 200 acres of land situated close to the Integrated Bus Terminus site.

Moreover, Atulya Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, visited the proposed site recently. After a few days of his visit, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) appointed a consultant also visited and inspected the proposed site at Panjappur a few days ago to study the proposal. The consultant held a discussion with the Collector.

The consultant, after studying various factors, including the availability of land, type of soil, proximity to the city, access, water availability and road infrastructure, was said to have made a blueprint for the spots, where the infrastructure for various games could come up.

The flurry of activities raised the hope that the State government would make a financial allocation in the Budget. But, there was no mention of any such allocation for the Olympic Academy.

“It is a dream project. It will be a game changer for sportspersons from the State to shine in international competitions. The State government should take all possible steps to translate the dream into a reality. Funds should be allotted this year itself,” says N. Annavi, former international athlete from Tiruchi.