Mixed reaction over opening of DPCs to procure paddy

The functioning of Direct Purchase Centres (DPC) set up in delta districts to help farmers sell their paddy harvest has evoked mixed reactions from the farmers associations.

While the Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has called upon the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to enhance the daily target of paddy procurement to 2,000 bags, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Nala Sangam has urged the Corporation to close down the DPCs that was functioning at the places where there were no harvest.

In a statement issued on Sunday, P. R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, claimed that ‘pre-kuruvai’ cultivation had been taken up in about 1.50 lakh acres in the delta region through lift-irrigation and the harvest had commenced.

About 10,000 bags of paddy were lying in the open near the centres leading to a situation where grains have started sprouting due to the occasional showers in the delta region.

Hence, the Corporation should ensure that at least 2,000 bags of paddy was procured in each centre so as to avoid wastage of grains. He also suggested that moving the paddy to the modern rice mills directly from the DPCs would help reduce transportation loss of grains and expenses.

Mr. Pandian also urged the Corporation to ensure disruption-free internet connectivity at the DPCs so as to expedite the procurement process and to form a committee of farmers and local elected body representatives to monitor the functioning of the DPCs.

On the other hand, members of TNVS led by its president G. Sethuraman and general secretary, Kudavasal Sethuraman held a demonstration near the DPC at Mottathur near Poonthottam in Tiruvarur district on Monday demanding the closure of DPCs which were opened in the places where there was no harvest.

Stating that harvesting of kuruvai crop was yet to commence, the demonstrators said that functioning of DPCs at a time when there was no harvesting at several places has led to the suspicion that these centres were functioning to help the traders sell the paddy that they had procured from farmers in other districts by paying a paltry amount.

Instead of opening the DPCs in large numbers in the Delta districts, the Corporation should open the centres in other districts where summer crop harvest was on, they said.

Closure of DPCs functioning in unwanted places would also reduce the risk of staff working in those centres getting exposed to COVID-19 virus, they contended.