Misuse of tactile pavement a cause for concern

Tiruchi

27 December 2021 07:49 IST

Parking of two-wheelers on tactile paving on the pedestrian paths along the Karur bypass road has defeated the purpose of their formation.

When the Tiruchi Corporation upgraded the Karur bypass road from the Salai Road and Shastri Road junction to Anbil Dharmalingam statue a year ago, a provision was made in the form of tactile paving so as to facilitate the visually impaired people to walk on the pedestrian pavement on both the sides. The tactile paving was coloured with yellow painting. By sensing the tactile paving by their foots the visually impaired people could easily walk on without having to depend upon the helpers.

Similar provision had also been made along the pavements near the Teppakulam post office. But, the tactile pavements have been used for other purposes. The tactical paving on the Karur bypass road has been used for parking two-wheelers, thereby preventing the visually impaired people from using the facility. In some spots, the shopkeepers have kept the notice boards of their establishment.

N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist, said that it was an important facility aimed at helping the visually impaired people to use the pavements easily. The facility should not be allowed to be misused. The Tiruchi Corporation should take necessary action, he said.