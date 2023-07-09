Mission Delta to help students enhance learning skills

July 09, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - TIRUCHI

The School Education Department in Tiruchi has launched an initiative to improve the language and arithmetic skills of students from classes VI to IX studying in corporation, government, government-aided, and private matriculation schools in the district.

The initiative, titled ‘Mission Delta’ (Development of English Language, Tamil, and Arithmetic), would help identify students struggling in arithmetic, reading and writing skills in Tamil and English languages and train them to improve their fundamental skills.

“Students often lose interest in studying as a result of academic challenges and poor performance, which also contributes to dropping out. Mission Delta was designed to reduce school dropouts owing to bad grades,” said a senior official of the department.

As per the National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted in 2017, Tiruchi was classified as a low-performing district. However, the performance improved in the subsequent survey in 2021. The NAS collates qualitative data on what students know, understand and can do with their knowledge as a result of their educational experiences over a cycle period of three years. As the final stage of NAS assessments is underway, the department has launched Mission Delta to improve the fundamental skills of students.

School heads would identify the students facing difficulties in language and arithmetic and provide special training through teachers and resource persons, if any available among the school management committee, alumni or volunteers.

According to the officials, the initiative would help identify schools that have a significant number of low-performing students in English, Tamil and Maths subjects. “Training will be monitored at school, block level, and district levels, and the performance of students will be reviewed through reports which would be collected every month from July,” the official added.

The training will continue throughout the academic year to make the students proficient in reading and writing the languages and solving basic arithmetic problems. The mission also aims to make students confident to converse in English. Random assessments would be conducted by senior officials to evaluate and improve the training.