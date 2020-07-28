Missing woman’s body found in quarry

The body of a 30-year-old woman reported missing since July 26 was found floating in a pool of water in an old stone quarry near Edamalaipattipudur in Tiruchi on Tuesday.
Police identified the victim as M. Amala. Married a year ago, she was working as a maid. Her husband, Manikandan, was a painter.
Police sources said Amala, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar, left home on Sunday evening and did not return. A complaint was lodged by her mother, C. Victoria, 62, at E. Pudur police station and a woman missing case was registered.
Even as search was underway, E. Pudur police received information on Tuesday morning about a woman’s body found floating in water in the quarry. They went to the spot and the body was retrieved by firefighters.
Her identity was established and the body sent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.
