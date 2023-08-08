Missing trees add to summer heat in Tiruchi

August 08, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The severity of summer has become more apparent in the city this year due to lack of green cover, as trees have been uprooted or pruned in large numbers all over Tiruchi, say environmentalists

“At present, there appears to be no control over removal of trees. They are being uprooted for road widening works, and are also being cleared from vacant sites ahead of construction activity. In some areas, dense foliage is pruned. We need an advocacy group to stop random cutting of trees,” K.C. Neelamegam, activist, told The Hindu.

The proposed group, now in abeyance due to lack of a helpline number, would receive alerts from the public and also prevent the indiscriminate removal of trees, said the activist.

“Though sapling plantation drives are useful in adding to the greenery of the city, they need to be properly sustained in order to be effective,” said Manoj Dharmar, founder of Shine Treechy, a non-governmental organisation.

The NGO has been part of the ‘My Tree, My Tiruchi’ initiative to grow native trees in residential areas that would be taken care of by volunteers. “We also notice that many trees are getting destroyed in the name of pruning because the main branches are chopped off,” said Mr. Dharmar. “Overgrown branches should be removed in a precise manner.”

The absence of shade-giving trees has made summer more severe, while also removing the flora and fauna that thrive with them. “Banyan trees are known to have a purifying effect on the atmosphere. But many areas have been cleared of the trees in the city, which makes the summer heat more unbearable. Real estate companies should be asked to include space for tree plantation to add to the green cover,” said environmentalist V. Sundaraju.

Under the initiative to replant trees, older varieties are being overlooked, said M. Rajavelu, coordinator, Green Needa, an NGO based out of Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district. “Tamarind trees were a common sight on highways and in public areas in Tamil Nadu. After extensive road widening, they have been replaced by neem trees,” he said.

“Similarly, palm trees, which used to grow in large numbers in coastal belts, have been removed in the name of development. We hope they will be replanted to conserve the ecosystem,” he added.