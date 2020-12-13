Missing Pudukottai man traced to Nagaland; reunited with family after eight years

Pudukottai

13 December 2020 19:01 IST

Eight years after he went missing from his residence at Vamban Colony in Alangudi taluk in the district, the man now aged 50-year was traced to the North-eastern state of Nagaland and reunited with his family members here on Saturday.

A special police team brought the rescued man D. Kumaravel from the Chennai airport where he reached by flight from Kolkata accompanied by a Tamil Sangam member from Dimapur in Nagaland.

Advertising

Advertising

Kumaravel, unmarried, used to leave home often and return back after some days. Police sources said Kumaravel left his house eight years ago and did not return thereafter. Efforts by his family members to trace him proved futile all these years.

A fortnight ago the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, L. Balaji Saravanan received information about the presence of Kumaravel in Nagaland. He was found roaming in Peren district. The photograph of the missing man and other information was sent to the Pudukottai police for verification.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan said he instructed a team to verify the information and it came to light that the missing man was from Vamban Colony. The team during inquiries established that Kumaravel's brother and family resided there. The team met Kumaravel's family member who identified the missing man from the photograph shown by the police and appealed to rescue him.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan said once it was established that the missing man was Kumaravel from Vamban Colony the next task was to bring him back from Nagaland during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The Pudukottai Police got in touch with the Dimapur Tamil Sangam in Nagaland which volunteered to help them in all possible ways to reunite Kumaravel with his family.

The SP said he got in touch with his counterparts in Peren district. The Dimapur Tamil Sangam provided assistance to bring Kumaravel from Nagaland to Chennai via Kolkata by flight. One of the Sangam members Kannan accompanied Kumaravel, said Mr. Balaji Saravanan adding that a police team was sent to the Chennai airport to receive Kumaravel and bring him back to Pudukottai by road.

“The family of Kumaravel were very happy when he was reunited with them after a gap of eight years”, said Mr. Balaji Saravanan while thanking the Nagaland Police and the Dimapur Tamil Sangam for their assistance.