Missing jewellery shop employee murdered

Police arrest two and recover stolen valuables

The case relating to a missing employee of a jewellery shop here who reportedly went missing on Sunday with gold ornaments weighing nearly 1.6 kilograms in his possession while returning from Chennai to Tiruchi in a car hired from a travels agency took a twist on Monday with the police announcing that it was a case of ‘murder for gain’.

Swift action by the city police team resulted in the recovery of the stolen jewels and the arrest of two accused - Prashanth aged around 26 years, the driver of the hired car, and another person named Prashanth aged around 21 years. The murdered victim was identified as Martin Jayaraj who worked in the jewellery outlet functioning along the Karur By Pass road here. Five more persons were also involved in the murder. Martin Jayaraj was allegedly strangulated to death and the body buried at Azhagiyamanavalan near Manachanallur a few kilometres away from the city.

Sources said Martin Jayaraj was returning from Sowcarpet in Chennai with the consignment of gold ornaments as per the instructions of the shop owner on Saturday night when the gang members who had gone in another car from Tiruchi committed the murder a few kilometres away from the Thozhudur check post in Perambalur - Cuddalore border and made away with the valuables.

Thereafter, the body of Martin Jayaraj was transported to Tiruchi by driver Prashanth in the same car, and buried.

Initially, the Woraiyur Crime police was on the look out for Martin Jayaraj after a complaint was lodged on Sunday stating that he had gone missing along with gold ornaments weighing nearly 1.6 kilograms as his cell phone was switched off. The police had initially booked a case under IPC sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) naming Martin Jayaraj as the accused.

However, the case took a new turn on Monday when the police team conducted detailed investigation. The sources said based on information, the police narrowed down on the accused and established the crime to be a case of ‘murder for gain’.

The police recovered the stolen gold ornaments from the duo. The sources said five more persons who were involved in the murder would be arrested soon. Further investigations were on. The body of Martin Jayaraj would be exhumed on Tuesday from the spot where it was claimed to have been buried, the sources further said.