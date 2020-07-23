Tiruchirapalli

Missing jeweller from Orathanadu surfaces in Nagapattinam village

Seeman, 50, a jewellery shop owner of Ooranipuram near Orathanadu, who was reported missing on Tuesday, surfaced at Thittachery in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

His family members had lodged a complaint with the Thiruvonam police. Seeman called up his family members from his relative’s house at Thittachery on Wednesday afternoon and said he was kidnapped by a gang which demanded a ransom for his release. Subsequently, Seeman was brought to Thiruvonam police station where he disclosed the identity of the kidnappers. The police have rounded up six persons, including an electronic media representative, the mastermind, and are interrogating them.

