Missing girl’s body with injuries found in pond

PUDUKOTTAI

01 July 2020 23:58 IST

Sexual assault suspected

A seven-year-old girl who was reported missing since Tuesday evening was found dead with injuries on her body at Embal village in the district on Wednesday.

The girl belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, said the police. The body was found in a dry 'oorani' (a water body) located about 500 metres from the residence of the victim, said police sources.

The girl who was playing near her house situated on the Amman Koil Street went missing on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to launch a search.

The girl's father Nagooran lodged a complaint with the Embal police station where a girl missing case was registered. Even as a search for the missing girl was underway on Wednesday, information came from the locals about the body of the minor girl found on the 'oorani'. The victim was a class -II student at the elementary school in Embal.

On receipt of information, police personnel rushed to the spot and found the body with injuries and launched a probe.

The body was also found with ant bites and was sent to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for a post mortem which would be held on Thursday.

Police sources said blood stains were found a few metres away from the body. Only after completion of post-mortem, the case would be altered accordingly, said the sources.

However, the sources said the case was being looked into from various angles including possible sexual assault.

Further investigation was on.