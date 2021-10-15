Missing girl rescued

THANJAVUR

A 12-year-old girl from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, who was reported missing from the Government Home at Thanjavur, was rescued from Gunamangalam hamlet near Budalur.

According to police, the girl was spotted near Sri Mariamman temple at Punnainallur on July 4 this year and was lodged at the Government Home since the police were not able to collect any details from the girl spoke Telugu only.

On September 30, the home authorities lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was missing from the home. Special teams were formed to trace her. She was spotted at Gunamangalam and brought back to the home.

On her return to the home, a policewoman who could speak in Telugu was deputed to interrogate the girl. The police found she hails from a hamlet near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Efforts are being made to contact the girl’s family, police added.