Missing girl found dead in farm well

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing a few days ago was found dead in a farm well at Ladapuram near Perambalur on Wednesday.

Police identified the class VIII student. The girl had come to her elder sister’s house about 20 days ago.

Police sources said the girl went missing on June 6 and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the girl’s mother with the Perambalur police station the next day. A girl missing case was booked and the police launched a probe. The girl was found dead in a farm well on Wednesday evening. The body was found with footwear and anklets worn by the victim. Superintendent of Police S. Mani inspected the spot. The Perambalur Police have altered the case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.