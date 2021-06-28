Missing fisherman’s body retrieved from sea

PUDUKOTTAI

28 June 2021 16:24 IST

The 19-year-old from Manamelkudi taluk in Pudukottai district was reported missing on Saturday after he fell off his boat while at sea

The body of a 19-year-old fisherman, Vaseekaran of Vadakku Pudhukudi in Manamelkudi taluk in Pudukottai district, was retrieved on Monday. Vaseekaran had been reported missing on Saturday after he accidentally fell into the sea from a boat.

Local fishermen, who had launched a search to trace him, found his body floating in the sea about 18 nautical miles off the shore in the morning.

The body was brought by boat to Pudhukudi where a post-mortem was conducted on the spot. The body was buried thereafter, said Coastal Security Group sources.

Vaseekaran had ventured into the sea on Saturday morning for fishing and was heading back to the shore in the afternoon when he accidentally fell in.