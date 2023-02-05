HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missing elderly woman rescued by police in Tiruchi

February 05, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A special police team rescued an elderly woman who went missing from her house a few days ago. She was handed over to her son.

A press release said Sethulakshmi (67) went missing on January 31 morning due to a difference of opinion with her family. The woman’s son Prabhakaran filed a complaint . The woman did not take with cash, jewellery or mobile phone with her. 

A special team was constituted on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police. The team examined the CCTV video footage generated from the surveillance cameras and found that the woman had left by train to Thanjavur.  The team rescued the missing woman from an an old age home at Thanjavur, and brought her back to Tiruchi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.