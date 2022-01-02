Missing boys from Coimbatore rescued

TIRUCHI

02 January 2022

Cash and jewellery robbed from them recovered, four arrested

A special team of Tiruchi City police rescued two boys who had left their homes in Coimbatore recently taking along cash and jewels, and were subsequently robbed of their belongings by four persons.

After arresting the four accused swiftly, the Tiruchi police handed them over along with the rescued boys and the recovered cash amounting to ₹13.16 lakh and nine sovereign gold jewellery to their counterparts at Pothanur police station.

A police press release here on Sunday said the Pothanur police in Coimbatore City had registered a case on December 31 acting on complaints that the two boys were found missing. The two boys were reportedly found wandering in a suspicious manner in Palakkarai police station limits in Tiruchi on January 1 night and were enquired by a police team. The boys disclosed that they hailed from Pothanur area in Coimbatore and that they had left their homes carrying cash and jewellery.

The boys said that upon reaching Coimbatore railway station, they had come across one Surya of Tiruchi and came here along with him. They were taken in an autorickshaw and robbed of the cash and jewellery at knife-point, and were beaten up.

A special police team conducted inquiries swiftly and arrested the four - Gopalakrishnan of Palakkarai and his friends Prasad, Ashok Kumar and Vincent Raj.