Miscreants took away 16.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery in three separate incidents

February 25, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In three separate incidents, unidentified persons broke open houses in the nearby localities and decamped with 16.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery near Siruganur in Tiruchi district.

According to the police, a few unknown persons broke open the front door of the complainant R. Latha’s house at Valaiyur in Manachanallur taluk when she was out for work on Thursday. They took away three sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹ 10,000 cash.

Two similar incidents happened in the nearby places of the above area. At Sanamangalam, unidentified persons gained entry into the house of D. Senthilvelan using the key that was kept atop a metre box by the house owner and took away 11.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

At Edumalai, two sovereigns of gold jewellery were burgled by unknown persons from the house of M. Chinnadurai. All these areas were located close by and the Siruganur police registered a case under sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

With the help of experts from the Forensic Sciences Department, the police recorded fingerprints and are on the lookout to arrest the accused.

