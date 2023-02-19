ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants target four-wheelers, steal phones, cash in Tiruchi

February 19, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district (rural) police are on the lookout for unidentified persons on the charges of committing theft in two separate incidents on Saturday.

According to the police, S. Elancheran, a native of Poonampalayam in Manachanallur taluk, is working as a Village Administrative Officer at Kodiyalam village. On Saturday, when he went to Navagraha temple near Palur in his four-wheeler, some unidentified persons broke open the windshield of his car and stole two mobile phones and ₹1 lakh cash.

A case was registered and police are on the lookout to arrest the accused.

In another incident, R. Dinesh Kumar, a native of Nagamangalam in Srirangam taluk, lodged a complaint in which he said, 2.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹10,000 cash along with a few other documents went missing when he parked his four-wheeler opposite to Lingam bakery near Manikandam. A case was registered.

CONNECT WITH US