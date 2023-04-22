ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants set car on fire

April 22, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons set fire to a car at Pattinamcherry in Nagapattinam district in the early hours of Friday and escaped. According to police, Selvamani, who has been working as a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Vadakudi, had parked his car near the disaster relief centre at Pattinamcherry village in Nagore on Thursday night and gone home.  On Friday, unidentified persons poured fuel on the car and set it on fire. The bonnet of the car was damaged and neighbours doused the fire. Police have registered a case.

