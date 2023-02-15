Miscreants pelt stones at BJP SC Morcha State president’s house

February 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Perambalur District Police registered a case against seven unidentified persons for damaging the windshield of a car owned by an office bearer of the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to the police, the incident happened in the late hours of Wednesday near Thirumandurai Toll Plaza in Perambalur when seven unidentified persons entered the residence of BJP SC Morcha State President Tada. Periyasamy and pelted stones. They also damaged the windshield of his car and threatened to cause hurt using weapons.

Based on the incident, he lodged a complaint with the Mangalamedu police. A case was registered under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.), and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees and above) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said they had narrowed down a few suspects and investigating the case further.