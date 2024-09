TIRUCHI:

Two miscreants attempted to break open an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Thillai Nagar in the early hours of Saturday.

They attempted to pry open the machine, but when another person tried to enter the booth, they fled the scene, said police sources. Thillai Nagar police have filed a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.