Mirattunilai turns into a containment zone

Mirattunilai village in Arimalam panchayat union has been declared a containment zone, after a person tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The police is maintaining round-the-clock vigil at the village as entry and exit has been blocked.

Spraying disinfectants in an area of about eight kilometers surrounding Mirattunilai was on. The district administration has deployed medical teams to screen public residing in and around Mirattunilai.

The entire village was under continuous monitoring with the administration officials taking steps to supply vegetables, groceries and other essentials to the doorsteps of the villagers through volunteers.

District Collector P. Uma Maheswari accompanied by Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar visited Mirattunilai on Tuesday and inspected the safety measures being executed at the village.

Ms. Uma Maheswari in a press release issued here said barricades had been placed all over Mirattunilai to prevent entry of outsiders and exit of the general public residing in that village. The entire village had been brought under round-the-clock monitoring by police personnel.

The Collector said COVID-19 tests would soon be done in Pudukottai itself. The district had received 480 rapid test kits. The Collector said those with symptoms of the virus should immediately convey it to the district administration and to the emergency control room.