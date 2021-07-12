Minors rescued from child labour in Thanjavur

Collector directs officials at shelter to pay special attention to the children

Two minors — boy and girl — who were engaged as child labourers in herding ducks at Paachur village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur district were rescued by revenue officials on Saturday based on information to the Thanjavur Collector.

The rescued boy was aged nine years and the girl was six years old, an official release said.

The children were subsequently accommodated in Government Children's Home after being produced before the Child Welfare Committee.

Official sources said the Orathanadu Tahsildar rescued the children who were said to be close relatives hailing from Krishnagiri district where their parents resided.

The minors were engaged as child labourers by a person by Gangadurai and deployed to herd ducks near Orathanadu. T

he children were said to have been looked after by Gangadurai, who also hailed from Krishnagiri district, and his wife.

The sources said Gangadurai was absconding.

The Labour Department was investigating the case and was trying to establish contact with the parents of the rescued children. It was trying to trace the whereabouts of Gangadurai.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver met the rescued children on Monday and handed over sweets and clothes to them.

He asked officials not to keep the children in separate homes and shift them to a home where boys and girls were allowed to be accommodated.

He also asked the officials to pay special attention to the rescued minors.

The Collector inspected Annai Sathya Government Children's Home in Thanjavur and interacted with all children who were continuing their education and heard their grievances.

He also inspected the facilities at the home and the food provided to the children, according to an official release.