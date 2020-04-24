Minor works resume at Chathram Bus Stand redevelopment site

The Tiruchi Corporation has resumed construction work at the Chathram Bus Stand after the Government allowed some activities to resume in various parts of the country.

The work was suspended in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

About 60 workers, mostly migrant labourers from Bihar had been staying at the site. Speaking to The Hindu, S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner, said that food and welfare of the workers was being taken care of by the contractors. “They have been providing them with sufficient groceries and essentials,” he said.

The workers will be completing minor works, such as erecting pillars using the material on hand, Mr. Sivasubramanian said. “There is no regular supply of material so they will only be finishing work with whatever is available on site,” he said. The workers had not left the site since the lockdown and are all safe, he said.

They have all been practising personal distancing. As none of them have stepped out, there was no cause of worry, he added.

The Chathram Bus Stand redevelopment work is being done at a cost of ₹17.34 crore under the Smart Cities Project. The work began on November 2 and was estimated to be completed in 24 months, officials said. “The lockdown has created some delay but we will try to finish the work within the stipulated time”, they added.

The civic body has also begun minor works on redevelopment of the Karur Bypass Road. The road was being redeveloped as a ‘model road’ undertaken under the State Government's Infrastructure Gap Filling Fund at a cost of ₹8 crore. “The road is usually very congested and the lockdown has made our work easier,” a worker on the site said.