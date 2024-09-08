There was minor tension during Vinayaka Chathurthi procession in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, when police had to intervene to stop Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) activists from playing musical instruments near a mosque on Sarangapani Street. Despite police orders, some IMK members continued to play the instruments, leading to a confrontation with the authorities. The situation escalated prompting the police to remove them from the area to maintain order. The swift action by the police prevented further escalation and the procession continued without major disruption.

