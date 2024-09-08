GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor tension during Vinayaka Chathurthi procession in Kumbakonam

Published - September 08, 2024 10:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

There was minor tension during Vinayaka Chathurthi procession in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, when police had to intervene to stop Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) activists from playing musical instruments near a mosque on Sarangapani Street. Despite police orders, some IMK members continued to play the instruments, leading to a confrontation with the authorities. The situation escalated prompting the police to remove them from the area to maintain order. The swift action by the police prevented further escalation and the procession continued without major disruption.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.