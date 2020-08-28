Minor spike in new cases as 681 test positive and 13 die in central region

Pudukottai records the maximum number with 136 fresh cases

The central region on Thursday saw 681 persons test positive for COVID-19, a slight increase over Wednesday’s count of 632.

The districts recorded 13 deaths – four in Nagapattinam, two each in Pudukottai, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi, while one each was recorded at Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts.

In Nagapattinam, men aged 65, 72, 58 and 55 succumbed to the viral infection. In Pudukottai, a 50-year-old woman with co-morbidities, including diabetes, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID pneumonia. A 68-year-old man suffering from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and acute respiratory distress syndrome and a 69-year-old man from Tiruvarur, who suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, died due infection.

In Tiruchi, a 67-year-old man with no pre-existing condition and a 61-year-old woman suffering from hypothyroidism died.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man from Ariyalur and a 63-year-old man from Perambalur died of the infection without any pre-existing condition.

Pudukottai recorded the highest number of fresh positive cases among the central districts with 136 persons testing positive. Among them were local cases with no travel history, primary and secondary contacts and patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Thanjavur, Tiruchi

In Thanjavur, two armed reserve policemen, a policeman from the Adirampattinam police station, a sanitary worker in Thaligaividuthi, two staff nurses at a private hospital, employees at various private organisations in the district and students were among the 122 who tested positive.

Tiruchi recorded 112 new cases, many from within containment zones. Patients hailed from Woraiyur, Srirangam, Manachanallur, Tiruverumbur and Thuraiyur among other areas. Meanwhile, 40 COVID 19 positive patients, including 24 from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 16 patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai, were discharged after recovery on Thursday.

Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam

Tiruvarur recorded 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus, while Nagapattinam recorded 90.

In Nagapattinam, 22 local cases with contacts yet to be traced, 29 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses, three healthcare workers- a sanitary worker at a private hospital, a doctor and a staff nurse at Nallur Primary Healthcare Centre, two policemen, two ante-natal mothers and 29 primary contacts. While 46 patients were admitted to the Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital, 34 were admitted to the Periyar Government Hospital and two to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital.

Ariyalur

In Ariyalur, 74 patients tested positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases so far in the district to 2452. However, 1645 of the patients had recovered and returned home. Meanwhile, 1107 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, those in containment zones and patients suffering from COVID symptoms and sent to the testing facility for processing.

Karur, Perambalur

Karur recorded 33 fresh cases of the viral infection while Perambalur recorded 19. Among the 19 in Perambalur was a nurse, a frontline worker at the District Education Office in Ariyalur, an antenatal mother, three inter-district travellers and a few primary contacts.