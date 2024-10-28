ADVERTISEMENT

Minor siblings drown in pond near Pudukottai

Published - October 28, 2024 07:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Kannukonpatti village in Mathur police station limits in Pudukottai district on Monday. The police gave the names of the dead as R. Gayathri, 14, and her younger sister R. Kavishree, 4, of Kannukonpatti. The two girls were walking to a nearby temple when the incident occurred in the morning.

The police said the girls were crossing a pond when they drowned in it. The pond had been full after recent rain. The girls were retrieved from the pond and rushed to the Government Hospital, Keeranur where they were declared dead. The Mathur police are investigating. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US