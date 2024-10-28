Minor siblings drown in pond near Pudukottai

Two minor siblings drowned in a pond at Kannukonpatti village in Mathur police station limits in Pudukottai district on Monday. The police gave the names of the dead as R. Gayathri, 14, and her younger sister R. Kavishree, 4, of Kannukonpatti. The two girls were walking to a nearby temple when the incident occurred in the morning.

The police said the girls were crossing a pond when they drowned in it. The pond had been full after recent rain. The girls were retrieved from the pond and rushed to the Government Hospital, Keeranur where they were declared dead. The Mathur police are investigating.

