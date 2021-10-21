Minor rams motorcycle on homeless man killing him

A minor rammed a motorcycle on a man sleeping near Amma Mandapam road, killing him instantly. It was said that the victim, an unidentified man, would sleep there often.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the minor, a 17-year-old boy was riding a two-wheeler and lost control, running over the man who was resting by the side of the road. “The man looked like he was around 45-years-old. A 108 ambulance was called and his body has been sent to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital,” a police official said.

A case will be registered after further investigation. The police will also try to determine the identity of the man, they said. Since the person riding is a minor, his parents too, will be questioned, they added.