Minor girl’s death: parents, relatives questioned

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, Z. Annie Vijaya on Wednesday said special teams probing the death of a minor girl, whose partially charred body was found at Adhavathurpalayam recently, were conducting detailed inquiry with the victim’s parents, relatives, friends and villagers.
Investigations were on to find out whether it was a suicide or homicide, she told reporters here.
A few persons, who were close to the girl, were also being questioned to learn more details about the 14-year-old victim. The teams were also probing whether the girl was under stress or had any other issue.
The post-mortem was done by a team of three doctors and arrangements were being made to get the full report as soon as possible. On Tuesday afternoon, a combing operation was carried out at the crime scene for clues.
Stating that the investigation was being done in a transparent manner, Ms. Annie Vijaya said local residents were cooperating with the special teams.
Ruling out any political influence or interference, she said the probe was being carried out in a professional way based on evidence.
