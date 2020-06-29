Minor girl who left home rescued

A 13-year-old girl, who left home a week ago after her parents reportedly scolded her, was rescued by a special team on Monday.

She was handed over to the family in Thottiyam police station limits.

A police press release said the girl went to Tiruppur and was working in a hosiery export unit.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Ziaul Haque, formed a special team led by the Inspector of Thottiyam police station to trace the missing girl.

The team, with help from the Cyber Crime unit, rescued the girl and brought her to Thottiyam police station where she was handed over to her parents.

As the girl expressed her desire to continue her education, the information was conveyed to the Child Welfare Officer and education department officials.

Steps have been taken to enable the girl to continue her education.