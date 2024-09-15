Minor girl swept away in channel near Tiruchi drowns

A 41-year-old man and his seven-year-old daughter were washed away in the Kallanai Vaikkal at Kiliyur near Tiruchi on Sunday. Police sources said the body of the minor girl identified as Yashika was retrieved by locals later, while a search is under way in the channel to trace the girl’s father R. Suresh of Pathalapettai.

Police sources said Suresh, an employee of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Tiruchi, along with two of his daughters, went to the channel to take bath in the afternoon. Yashika who entered the water was swept away. Suresh tried to rescue his daughter but went missing.

Another daughter of Suresh who was on the channel’s bank raised an alarm following which locals rushed to the spot. They retrieved Yashika’s body. The Tiruverumbur police are investigating.

