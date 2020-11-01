Minor girl saved from forcible betrothal plan

Tiruchi

01 November 2020 18:43 IST

A 17-year-old girl who walked out of her home near Vaiyampatti in the district a few days ago after her parents allegedly fixed her betrothal against her wishes, has been provided institutional support by the government agencies.

The minor girl - a nursing student- approached the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Z. Annie Vijaya on Saturday and complained that her parents were trying to get her married forcibly and that they had fixed her betrothal on Sunday. The girl also informed that she was not interested in the wedding, said police sources. The matter was immediately referred to the Anti Child Trafficking Unit, Tiruchi, for inquiry.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said the girl had left her home on October 29 and stayed at her relative's house in Dindigul before approaching the DIG, Tiruchi Range. A Woman Inspector attached to the Anti Child Trafficking Unit conducted inquiries with the girl. The matter was informed to the Child Welfare Committee and the girl was lodged in a temporary home here. The sources said the parents of the girl have been asked to come for inquiry by the Anti Child Trafficking Unit.