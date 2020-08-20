Minor girl reunited with biological mother after 14 years

A 14-year-old girl, who lost her foster parents, was united with her biological mother recently thanks to the swift intervention of the Pudukottai district police, making it truly an emotional moment for the minor and her family.

The birth certificate which the girl, Durgadevi, had in her possession eventually helped the police in tracing the biological parents of the girl and reuniting them after 14 years.

Durgadevi was born to Kunju and Pitchaimmal of Patnapatti Rajalipatti village near Viralimalai in 2006 at the Government Hospital in Manapparai. She was the fifth child of the couple who already had two sons and two daughters. Police sources said Mr. Kunju was finding it financially difficult to raise the children as he was a labourer. Durgadevi was given to a childless couple Subramanian - Saroja. Subramanian who was said to be a private bus conductor then resided in Pudukottai.

Thereafter, the girl was brought up with care and affection by Subramanian and Saroja. The girl was informed much earlier by Subramanian and Saroja that they were her foster parents. A few months ago, Saroja passed away and tragedy struck again when Mr. Subramanian who was about 80 years old died three months ago while undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Saroja's distant relative by name Kala was taking care of the girl. However, Kala who was over 50 years old and staying alone in Pudukottai found it difficult to provide for the girl and informed the matter to Sub Inspector R. Lalitha Priyadarshini who was known to her.

SI Lalitha Priyardharshini who works in the CCTNS section of Pudukottai District Police told The Hindu on Tuesday that she immediately took it up with her counterpart Sub Inspector Thiruvengadam serving in the Viralimalai police station to see if he could trace the biological parents of Durgadevi.

The birth certificate of the girl was a vital document. Else it would have been extremely difficult to trace her biological parents, said Sub Inspector Priyadharshini. Following a petition from the girl, the Viralimalai police swung into action contacting the panchayat president of the village.

During inquiries, it came to light that the girl's biological mother Pitchaimmal resided at the same village along with her sons while her husband had passed away. Pitchaimmal was briefed by the panchayat president about Durgadevi’s position and the family along with him came to meet the girl in Pudukottai a few days ago.

After conducting detailed inquiries, the girl was finally reunited with her biological mother on Sunday, said SI Lalitha Priyadarshini. “It was equally an emotional moment even for me as I wanted to ensure a safe place for the girl. The girl also responded positively. The family has warmly accepted the girl and I am still in touch with her”, said Sub Inspector Lalitha Priyardarshini.