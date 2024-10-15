ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl found dead in Manachanallur

Published - October 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manachanallur police are probing a case wherein a minor girl was found dead on Monday in the house of a minor boy near Manachanallur with whom she was said to be in love. 

According to the police, the girl had been staying in the boy’s house for a few months after a tiff with her mother. The boy and his grandmother were away on Monday. As the house was locked from inside, the boy’s grandmother, who returned home, alerted neighbours who found the girl dead. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi for autopsy, said the police. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754). 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US