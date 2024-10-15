Minor girl found dead in Manachanallur

The Manachanallur police are probing a case wherein a minor girl was found dead on Monday in the house of a minor boy near Manachanallur with whom she was said to be in love.

According to the police, the girl had been staying in the boy’s house for a few months after a tiff with her mother. The boy and his grandmother were away on Monday. As the house was locked from inside, the boy’s grandmother, who returned home, alerted neighbours who found the girl dead. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi for autopsy, said the police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754).