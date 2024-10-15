GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl found dead in Manachanallur

Published - October 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manachanallur police are probing a case wherein a minor girl was found dead on Monday in the house of a minor boy near Manachanallur with whom she was said to be in love. 

According to the police, the girl had been staying in the boy’s house for a few months after a tiff with her mother. The boy and his grandmother were away on Monday. As the house was locked from inside, the boy’s grandmother, who returned home, alerted neighbours who found the girl dead. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi for autopsy, said the police. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 9375493754). 

Published - October 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.