Minor girl fatally knocked down by lorry

A 13-year-old girl was fatally knocked down by a lorry at Chathirapatti near Vallathirakottai in the district on Sunday. Police gave the name of the deceased as B. Gayathri (13) of Chathirapatti. The girl was crossing the road when the lorry knocked her down causing her death on the spot. Lorry driver N. Thangarasu has been named as the accused. The Vallathirakottai Police have registered a case, said police sources.