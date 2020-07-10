Minor girl ended life, says police

Days after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a partially charred state at Adhavathurpalayam village on the city’s outskirts, the Tiruchi Rural Police on Friday said that she had ended her life and a 24-year-old man of the same village had been taken into custody on charge of abetting the suicide.
The six special police teams, which carried out intensive investigation following the death of the girl under suspicious circumstances on Monday found that Senthilkumar had abetted the minor to commit suicide, a police press release said on Friday. Senthilkumar was a distant relative of the girl.
The release said that the girl had left home on July 6 afternoon to a grocery shop owned by her relative and did not return.
The girl’s sister and other relatives, who went in search of her were told that the minor had left for home.
They found her body in a partially burnt state inside a bush close to her home at Adhavathurpalayam on Monday evening.
The Somarasampet police had registered a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on a complaint preferred by the girl’s father.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath