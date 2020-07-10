Minor girl ended life, says police

Days after the body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a partially charred state at Adhavathurpalayam village on the city’s outskirts, the Tiruchi Rural Police on Friday said that she had ended her life and a 24-year-old man of the same village had been taken into custody on charge of abetting the suicide.

The six special police teams, which carried out intensive investigation following the death of the girl under suspicious circumstances on Monday found that Senthilkumar had abetted the minor to commit suicide, a police press release said on Friday. Senthilkumar was a distant relative of the girl.

The release said that the girl had left home on July 6 afternoon to a grocery shop owned by her relative and did not return.

The girl’s sister and other relatives, who went in search of her were told that the minor had left for home.

They found her body in a partially burnt state inside a bush close to her home at Adhavathurpalayam on Monday evening.

The Somarasampet police had registered a case under section 174 (iii) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on a complaint preferred by the girl’s father.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.