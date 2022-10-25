Minor girl dies as car hits two-wheeler from behind near Manapparai

A 11-year-old girl died and her three minor sisters along with parents sustained injuries when a two-wheeler driven by her father was hit from behind by a car on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway at Karaiyanpatti near Manapparai on Monday evening. The car also hit a 60-year-old woman grazing goats on the roadside, injuring her.

Police sources said M. Kumar (35) of Samuthiram near Manapparai was riding a two-wheeler with his wife K. Saraswathi (30) and four daughters K. Yazhini (11), K. Yamuna (13), K. Dhanuska (3) and K. Dhatchana (2) in the vehicle when the driver of the car allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit the two-wheeler from behind.

Yazhini was declared dead by the duty doctor at the Government Hospital in Manapparai where she was taken with severe head and nose injuries. The girl was a class IV student in a government school at Samuthram.

The rest of the family members are undergoing treatment as inpatients. The car driver S. Satish Kumar (38) has been named as the accused. The Manapparai police have registered a case.

Boy dies

In another incident, a nine-year-old boy identified as M. Prakash died after he fell down from a tractor and got stuck in the rotating blades when the vehicle was being used for ploughing an agricultural field at Poonampalayam on Monday.

The tractor driver V. Rajkumar (51), who has been named as the accused, took the boy in the vehicle and moved it in a negligent manner due to which the minor fell down from the vehicle and died, the police said.

Rajkumar is a relative of the boy. The Manachanallur police have registered a case.