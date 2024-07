A seventh standard student, who sustained injuries after slipping while boarding a bus at Vandarampalayam near Kallakudi in district on Monday, died on Tuesday.

A. Prixa, 12, was trying to get on a government bus to get to school in Puthurpalayam when the driver negligently started the bus, leading to her fall.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Kallakudi police have registered a case.