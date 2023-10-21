ADVERTISEMENT

Minor fire in Government school near Aravakurichi 

October 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire broke out in the staff room of Government Higher Secondary School at Andipattukottai near Aravakurichi in Karur district on Saturday.

Based on an alert, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames. According to police, the fire broke out inside the staff room in which a few sets of books, papers, and furniture were partially destroyed.

The Aravakurichi police suspect that an electrical short circuit could have triggered the fire. The police are also investigating if anyone was involved in setting fire to the room as the school remains closed.

