July 18, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A minor fire broke out at the Nagapattinam Collectorate on Monday morning due to an electrical short circuit that destroyed old set boxes.

Sources said the fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a room on the third floor where old set-top boxes of Tamil Nadu Cable Television (TACTV) were kept. The fire lasted for half an hour and was doused by the firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Services department. More than 1,500 old-set top boxes were damaged.