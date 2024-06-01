GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor fire at J.J. College of Engineering in Tiruchi

Published - June 01, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A minor fire was reported during a music festival featuring singer D. Iman held in the J.J. College of Engineering and Technology, near the city, on Saturday evening. The fire was swiftly put off by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. There was no report of injury to anyone.

Senior Fire and Rescue Services official said a team of 20 personnel reached the spot and the fire was put off in 10 minutes. “The generator was in use without break and we suspect that could have caused the fire. Apart from the generator that caught fire located 200 metres away from the concert stage no other properties were damaged due to fire.”

A case has been registered by the InamKulathur Police Station.

