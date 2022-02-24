Minor fire at Aavin unit

A minor fire broke out at the Tiruchi Aavin complex on Wednesday night. However, no damage was done to the plant or its machinery.

According to sources, fire broke out on the premises due to leakage of furnace oil. The employees, who were on night duty, tried to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. On information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

Terming that the accident was a minor, a senior official said that none was injured nor was there any damage to its plant and machinery.