Minor breach on New Kattalai High Level Canal in Tiruchi district

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspects the breach on the New Kattalai High Level Canal at Kumbakudi in Tiruverumbur taluk in Tiruchi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

July 29, 2022 17:44 IST

Work under way to plug the breach using sand bags and casuarina poles

A minor breach occurred on the bunds of the New Kattalai High Level Canal (NKHLC) at Kumbakudi in Tiruverumbur taluk in Tiruchi district on Friday, warranting the intervention of the Water Resources Department (WRD). With water being released to full capacity in the canal, the bund gave away for a length of about five metres at Kumbakudi. WRD officials said there was no damage to any crop and the water was flowing into a nearby drain. Advertisement Advertisement District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspected the spot along with Nithyanandam, Executive Engineer, WRD, and directed the officials to plug the breach quickly. WRD officials said work was under way to plug the breach using sand bags and casuarinas poles. Some water flow in the canal was diverted in the upper reaches and the work would be completed late on Friday night, a WRD official said. The NKHLC runs a distance of about 134 km from Mayanur Kattalai barrage to Pidari Eri near Thirumalaisamudiram in Thanjavur district, feeding 28 branch canals and 22 supply channels en route. It irrigates 20,622 acres in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

