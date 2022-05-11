Minor boy booked under POCSO Act
A case under the POCSO Act was booked against a 15-year-old boy on Monday for sexually harassing a six-year-old boy in Jambunathapuram police station limits in the district a few days ago.
Consequent to the registration of the case, the 15-year-old boy was housed in the Government Observation Home here.
Based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, the Jambunathapuram registered a case under the POCSO Act, police sources said.
