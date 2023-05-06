Ministers review development programmes

May 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday carried out an elaborate review of the various development programmes underway in Tiruchi district.

The Ministers, along with Collector M.Pradeep Kumar, chaired a review meeting with officials of all government departments to take stock of the implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes.

According to sources, the Ministers instructed the officials to give priority for addressing issues relating to basic amenities and power supply.