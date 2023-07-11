Minister’s remarks on service lanes disappoints residents

July 11, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Highways Minister E .V. Velu’s recent statement that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is expected to depute a team to take up study on whether to build service lanes or an elevated corridor along the city stretch of Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway has come as a disappointment to residents.

They have been expecting a positive development on the vexed issue after meeting the Chief Minister a couple of months ago.

The Minister, while speaking to reporters here last week, observed that there was no consensus on the issue as one section of people was opposed to land acquisition and another was against the construction of an elevated corridor. “We are trying to resolve the issue and have written to the Centre. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said they will depute a team to study the issue. Only after this and holding talks with the people, we can find a solution,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative of the Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, which has been lobbying for building service lanes along the 14.5-km city stretch of the highway between Thuvakudi and Palpannai for over a decade now, said they had no information on any team being deputed to take up a study and felt that it would only lead to further delays.

The federation has been pressing for expediting land acquisition for building the service lanes.

The property owners and traders, who face displacement due to the acquisition, however, have organised themselves as Tiruchi-Thanjai NH67 Salai Virivakka Panikalal Bathikapaduvor Kootammaippu (Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway) and support the construction of an elevated corridor so as to protect the livelihood of a large number of people who will be affected by the project.

Disputing the contentions of Mr. Velu, S. Sakthivel, chief organiser, Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi-Palpannai-Thuvakudi Service Roads, said the service road should have been built as per the original proposal of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) when the highway was widened several years ago. Government orders had been issued to facilitate the building of service lanes. Also, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in October 2019, directed NHAI to take expeditious steps to build service lanes.

Nearly 70% of the land acquisition process had been completed. Only valuation of the properties for fixing the compensation for the land that were to be acquired was yet to be completed and the process was being deliberately delayed, he alleged.

A delegation of the residents’ federation also met Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in April and urged him to expedite the land acquisition process. “It is regrettable that even after the meeting, there has been no progress and attempts are being made to delay the project further, disregarding the frequent accidents occurring on the stretch in the absence of the service lanes,” Mr.Sakthivel observed.

The Federation of Persons Affected by Widening of Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway, however, welcomed the Minister’s statement. S. Raghunathan, federation secretary, hoped that the proposal for building an elevated corridor would be approved.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.